Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: National Assembly special programming committee meeting in light of concourt order on elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
Shoprite Group Creates Jobs for South Africa’s Youth
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zakhele Sibiya, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Shoprite Group
Today at 15:50
#Fixmyjoburg: Johannesburg Property Owners Association electricity pricing research
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Frank Hinda, Manager of pricing & Tariffs for City Power
Today at 16:10
[REACTIONS] IEC announces the way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:20
The national Park week: Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency aim to encourage communities to participate in domestic tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings, responsible for the Tourism Expo
Today at 16:40
Criminal case laid against India’s ‘environmental hero company’ after massive Durban air, water and soil pollution By Tony Carnie• 3 September 2021 Dead and dying fish litter the uMhlanga Lagoon north of Durban on Thursday. (Photo: Ben Carnie) / Recent Fa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tony Carnie
Today at 16:50
Update: Bank of Lisbon firefighters' families still waiting for answers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 17:10
IEC's way forward, after ConCourt ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Soulful jazz musician Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana wins two accolades at Mzantsi Jazz Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thembelihle “Lihle” Dunjana
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Bidvest settles a £60-million in bridge financing as earnings surge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
RCL FOODS, the maker of Ouma's Rusk and Yum Yum peanut butter vows to pull up its socks and rejig its portfolio as its reports 14% increase to R31.7bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Field - CFO at RCL FOODS GROUP
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature: Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Ancer - null at Author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would h... 6 September 2021 1:41 PM
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about fo... 6 September 2021 11:41 AM
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals 5 September 2021 1:16 PM
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release. 6 September 2021 7:55 AM
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness. 6 September 2021 7:21 AM
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received. 5 September 2021 4:52 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here's how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women's Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Nile.ag co-founder Louis de Kock. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients

6 September 2021 1:41 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
former MEC on Health in Gauteng Qedani Mahlangu
Life Esdimeni

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would happen to staff taking care of the patients and identity documents.

The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed today. Last week we had the former nursing manager at Life Esidimeni Care Centre, Zanele Buthelezi, appearing in court. She was back today.

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo has more.

We heard today from Buthelezi that she learned in 2013 that there we intentions to terminated the contract of Life Esidimeni from the Department of Health in Gauteng. She says that there were no guidelines, however, to how this process will unfold.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter

Among themselves as management they had few discussions, highlighting some concerns which included what would happen to staff taking care of the patients, the patients who did not have identity documents that needed to move to nongovernmental facilities for the patients to access their social grants.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter

She admits that they themselves did not have a plan at Life Esidimeni from their head office on how this process will unfold.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter

Buthelezi said today that they had difficulty in transferring patients in that the instruction was to move the patients to facilities that were closest to their families and that's where they found themselves in some instances having trouble in moving the patients.

Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter

Listen below for the full interview...




6 September 2021 1:41 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
former MEC on Health in Gauteng Qedani Mahlangu
Life Esdimeni

More from Local

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

6 September 2021 11:41 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng

5 September 2021 1:16 PM

MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals

IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline

5 September 2021 7:46 AM

The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.

Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies

5 September 2021 7:39 AM

Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds of food.

SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus

5 September 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 83, 343 since the start of the pandemic.

Govt must stop paying lip service to GBV, says family of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni

4 September 2021 6:10 PM

The final year law student was laid to rest in her hometown of Matatiele on Saturday.

Efforts to combat South Africa's COVID vaccine hesitancy to be ramped up

4 September 2021 11:50 AM

The Health Department said government was exploring different ways of ramping up its vaccination drive.

Directive on mandatory COVID vaccinations in South Africa ‘won’t be easy’

4 September 2021 9:25 AM

Discovery has taken the decision to enforce a policy compelling staff to vaccinate or have a solid reason not to.

Murdered student Nosicelo Mtebeni laid to rest

4 September 2021 8:48 AM

23-year-old Nosicelo Mtebe's body was cut up and stuffed into black bags and a suitcase, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Long-term consequences of contracting COVID-19, a year later

4 September 2021 7:46 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi unpacks the long-term repercussions of contracting the coronavirus.

Rand Water team joins search for Orange Farm boy (6) who fell into open manhole

6 September 2021 2:43 PM

6 September 2021 2:43 PM

Search continues for youths thrown into river in alleged mob justice incident

6 September 2021 2:23 PM

6 September 2021 2:23 PM

State asks for further investigations in Mdumiseni Zuma's incitement case

6 September 2021 1:25 PM

6 September 2021 1:25 PM

