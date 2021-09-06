Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients
The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed today. Last week we had the former nursing manager at Life Esidimeni Care Centre, Zanele Buthelezi, appearing in court. She was back today.
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo has more.
We heard today from Buthelezi that she learned in 2013 that there we intentions to terminated the contract of Life Esidimeni from the Department of Health in Gauteng. She says that there were no guidelines, however, to how this process will unfold.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
Among themselves as management they had few discussions, highlighting some concerns which included what would happen to staff taking care of the patients, the patients who did not have identity documents that needed to move to nongovernmental facilities for the patients to access their social grants.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
She admits that they themselves did not have a plan at Life Esidimeni from their head office on how this process will unfold.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
Buthelezi said today that they had difficulty in transferring patients in that the instruction was to move the patients to facilities that were closest to their families and that's where they found themselves in some instances having trouble in moving the patients.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
