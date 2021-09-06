'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
Bidvest reported a profit of R4.1 billion (from a previous loss of R187 million) on Monday.
It declared a total dividend of 600 cents per share.
The company’s automotive, branded products, commercial products and services divisions reported record profits.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest (scroll up to listen).
… It’s been a wonderful couple of months… We’re up on 2019…Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest
The pain points are the pain points of the country… Our travel cluster was lossmaking… Container volumes are significantly down… The supply chain is a major risk…Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest
We’re exiting… our car rental business… and some of our noncore assets… We’ve exited our Namibian operations… We’re out of Comair. Adcock is now a subsidiary…Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest
All we want is an economy that is growing… Building a country… is everybody’s responsibility… 80% of our profits come from South Africa… We spent a billion on the LPG terminal we commissioned in November last year… We’re absolutely committed to continue investing in this country. We will still make acquisitions locally… We continue to look for opportunities to invest in infrastructure…Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
