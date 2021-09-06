New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that it will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections as it set its sights on amending the elections timetable.
The commission is briefing the media on its way forward following Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling which ordered that elections should take place between 27 October and 1 November.
The IEC’s chairperson Glen Mashinini said that in light of the fact that the commission had to hold a voter registration weekend, this meant that a number of amendments would have to be made to the timetable too.
Political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, have disputed the decision, saying that the IEC had gone against the Constitutional Court.
Mashinini explains: "A number of amendments to the electoral timetable are necessary and this is permitted by the Consitutional Court order, which made clear the commission is entitled to publish such amendments to the current timetable as may be reasonably necessary and this includes a need to set a new deadline for candidate nominations."
Mashinini has also announced that voter registration weekend would be held on 18 and 19 September.
#Elections2021 BREAKING NEWS: A new deadline for candidate nominations will be set. It will be after the voter registration weekend. pic.twitter.com/OjbW3ymzJF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2021
