I won't say this is a deliberate attempt by the IEC to save the ANC - FF Plus

6 September 2021 5:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
IEC
Bantu Holomisa
UDM
Mmusi Maimane
DA
John Steenhuisen
one south africa movement
2021 Local Government Election

John Perlman speaks to various political leaders about the announcement by the Electoral Commission of SA to reopen candidates nominations for the local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced that it will reopen the candidate nominations for the local government elections.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ruled that elections should take place between 27 October and 1 November.

While making the announcement, the IEC also announced that voter registration weekend would be held on 18 and 19 September.

John Perlman speaks to various political leaders to get their reactions. He also got responses from Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa head of progamme Grant Materson as well as Eyewitness News senior political journalists Theto Mahlakoana and Tshidi Madia.

The Founder of One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane says they will focus on the elections but the IEC got it wrong.

I think the IEC made a mistake and got the interpretation wrong. The first mistake was when they moved the deadline from 5pm to 9pm.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

United Democratic Front (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he doubt the elections will be free and fair.

We are happy that the IEC committee has agreed to extend the registration for the candidates.

Bantu Holomisa, Leader - UDM

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance is heading to court.

Our lawyers will deal with this and we will carry on campaigning.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Steenhuisen said the IEC was trying to assist the ANC

The IEC did make these elections almost impossible for themselves. They also did compromise these elections by going to court. I won't say this is an attempt by the IEC to save the ANC but as an unintended consequence, they are saved.

Wouter Wessels, National Head of Elections and Strategy, Freedom Front Plus.

Listen to the interviews below:




