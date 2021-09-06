The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Debunking myths on vaccinations
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 Nov... 6 September 2021 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Indigenous language preservation project underway Azania Mosaka speaks to Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers Terence Ball and Translation expert Cullen Mackenzie about the project... 6 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Local
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
I won't say this is a deliberate attempt by the IEC to save the ANC - FF Plus John Perlman speaks to various political leaders about the announcement by the Electoral Commission of SA to reopen candidates nom... 6 September 2021 5:16 PM
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about fo... 6 September 2021 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

6 September 2021 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Steinhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Christo Wiese
Steinhoff settlement

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.

Christo Wiese now supports Steinhoff’s R25 billion settlement after qualms around the terms have been addressed.

The former Steinhoff Chairperson says his Titan group of companies will vote in favour of the settlement.

Under the settlement, litigants receive a portion of their claims in return for dropping all legal claims against Steinhoff.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wiese and Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff & SA's biggest corporate fraud" (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down

It undoubtedly has the potential to further complicate matters… This ruling adds to complication… There is another vote in Amsterdam on Wednesday…

Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff

One must assume… a line will be drawn… the final solution is a liquidation… a settlement is in the best interest of all concerned… I was prepared to make concessions…

Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff

We were defrauded… So, I won’t call it a sale… We were paid with bad coin… It is frustrating that it takes so long…

Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff

The Germans have now charged Jooste… it took them five years to finally charge him… This wasn’t a single event. It was set up and implemented over many, many years… The fraud was constructed over 10 years, plus…

Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff

… it’s a massive step forward for saving a company like this…

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

More related articles:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese




6 September 2021 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Steinhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Christo Wiese
Steinhoff settlement

More from Business

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'

6 September 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future

6 September 2021 12:16 PM

What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world

6 September 2021 12:09 PM

The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time

6 September 2021 12:08 PM

What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam 'making good progress' in paying out business interruption claims - CEO

2 September 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts about the short-term insurer's first-half results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'

Business

IEC lets ANC off the hook

Business Opinion Politics Local Elections

The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese

Business

EWN Highlights

Guinea junta stands by business commitments, vows 'union' government

6 September 2021 7:43 PM

SA health officials to continue monitoring COVID variant Mu

6 September 2021 7:26 PM

Not enough time given to assess Esidimeni patients, court told

6 September 2021 7:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA