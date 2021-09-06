The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
Christo Wiese now supports Steinhoff’s R25 billion settlement after qualms around the terms have been addressed.
The former Steinhoff Chairperson says his Titan group of companies will vote in favour of the settlement.
Under the settlement, litigants receive a portion of their claims in return for dropping all legal claims against Steinhoff.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wiese and Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff & SA's biggest corporate fraud" (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: How Christo Wiese became the richest in SA, and how it all came crashing down
It undoubtedly has the potential to further complicate matters… This ruling adds to complication… There is another vote in Amsterdam on Wednesday…Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff
One must assume… a line will be drawn… the final solution is a liquidation… a settlement is in the best interest of all concerned… I was prepared to make concessions…Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff
We were defrauded… So, I won’t call it a sale… We were paid with bad coin… It is frustrating that it takes so long…Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff
The Germans have now charged Jooste… it took them five years to finally charge him… This wasn’t a single event. It was set up and implemented over many, many years… The fraud was constructed over 10 years, plus…Christo Wiese, former Chairperson - Steinhoff
… it’s a massive step forward for saving a company like this…Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
More related articles:
-
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen
-
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
More from Business
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future
What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA
The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.Read More