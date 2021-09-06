Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Debunking myths on vaccinations
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
2016 Municipal Elections
IEC
Politics
Independent Electoral Commission
The Money Show
University of Johannesburg
Bruce Whitfield
Mcebisi Ndletyana
2021 municipal elections
local elections
2021 local elections

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.

Opposition parties believe the IEC’s decision is meant the give the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November.

A voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).

The old timetable still stands… that’s the wording of the court order…

Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

Will the IEC’s decision to allow for the registration of candidates impede these equally important activities?

Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IEC lets ANC off the hook




