IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.
Opposition parties believe the IEC’s decision is meant the give the ANC a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court ordered elections must be held between 27 October and 1 November.
A voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (scroll up to listen).
The old timetable still stands… that’s the wording of the court order…Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
Will the IEC’s decision to allow for the registration of candidates impede these equally important activities?Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Department of Politics and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : IEC lets ANC off the hook
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Business
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.Read More
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future
What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow?Read More
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world
The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns.Read More
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time
What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms.Read More
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019
These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.Read More
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint
Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA
The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'
Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.Read More
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money ShowRead More
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul
'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show.Read More
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.Read More
More from Politics
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
I won't say this is a deliberate attempt by the IEC to save the ANC - FF Plus
John Perlman speaks to various political leaders about the announcement by the Electoral Commission of SA to reopen candidates nominations for the local government elections.Read More
New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC
The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 November despite an independent inquiry finding that free and fair elections would be unlikely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen
Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole.Read More
We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi
Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release.Read More
It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert
Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness.Read More
Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received.Read More
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline
The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.Read More
Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane
The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman says the IEC can amend the election timetable and allow political parties to resubmit their lists.Read More
More from Local
New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC
The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 November despite an independent inquiry finding that free and fair elections would be unlikely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Indigenous language preservation project underway
Azania Mosaka speaks to Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers Terence Ball and Translation expert Cullen Mackenzie about the project.Read More
Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would happen to staff taking care of the patients and identity documents.Read More
I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen
Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole.Read More
New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng
MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewalsRead More
IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline
The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.Read More
Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies
Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds of food.Read More
SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 83, 343 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Govt must stop paying lip service to GBV, says family of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni
The final year law student was laid to rest in her hometown of Matatiele on Saturday.Read More
More from Elections
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Most popular stories on 702 in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These were the articles we couldn't get enough of on 702 in March of the past year.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More
Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus
Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.Read More
Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results
EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.Read More