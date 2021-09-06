Streaming issues? Report here
Medical Matters: Debunking myths on vaccinations
Guests
Prof Helen Rees is Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Jonathan Ancer
Joining the Dots
Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan” (scroll up to listen).

Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: 10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

It’s an unauthorised biography. We wrote it without his permission or endorsement… He doesn’t know what’s in the book. It’s only coming out in a few days’ time… He was generous with his time… We were commissioned [by the publisher] …

Jonathan Ancer, co-author - Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

He has a deep history in the struggle…

Jonathan Ancer, co-author - Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

They [Gordhan and Zuma] were close comrades in the 70s… In one funny incident, Jacob Zuma goes to the hospital where Pravin Gordhan is working as the pharmacist and asks for money! Pravin goes off to an ATM and withdraws money for him. It was probably that money Zuma used to get out of the country…

Jonathan Ancer, co-author - Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

The EFF didn’t speak to us. We invited them to share their evidence with us about his alleged corruption. Of course, they didn’t… As soon as he started asking questions about whether the EFF was corrupt… they turned on him viciously…

Jonathan Ancer, co-author - Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

… his wife… she spoke poignantly about the corruption of the ANC… People whose lives depended on each other, and discovering they were rotten to the core…

Jonathan Ancer, co-author - Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

In April 2017 Pravin Gordan addressed a packed audience in St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

It was a week after President Jacob Zuma had fired him as Finance Minister, a move that signalled South Africa had been well and truly captured.

Gordhan urged the crowd not to give up hope and to “join the dots” in understanding what was taking place.

At this moment he became a moral authority to many, someone who could fight corruption.

Seasoned journalists Jonathan Ancer and Chris Whitfield take a magnifying glass to someone at the centre of South Africa’s most tumultuous period and try to understand the man behind the public image.

They go back to Durban in 1949 when Gordhan was born, tracing the significant events and influences that shaped his life and prompted him to become involved in politics as a pharmacy student at the University of Durban-Westville.

Ancer and Whitfield have interviewed close former activists to build a picture of his time in the underground and the role he played in the struggle including his detention and torture.

It was during this time he worked closely with Zuma, the man who would, on the back of a bogus intelligence report, fire him as finance minister.

The book will examine why Gordhan has been dragged into major controversies like the rogue unit saga, the intelligence report, and other smears against him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s right-hand man has made many enemies: public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Julius Malema and Ace Magashule to name a few.

Joining the Dots is an in-depth and satisfying read about a man who has been at the centre of South African public life.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots




