Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration?





The Democratic Alliance (DA) and other opposition parties will be launching legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s decision to reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.

The IEC's decision will give the African National Congress (ANC) a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.

The DA says it will not allow the IEC to do the governing party's bidding.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says this is the ANC's plan B revealed.

It has been clear from the beginning that the ANC didn't want the elections to go on, it has no money, there is an internal war, they needed the election to be postponed. COVID-19 was a very good excuse. Helen Zille, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance

She says she knew there was a plan to get the ANC off the hook when the party didn't submit its candidates when the deadline came.

We want a fair process, in the past when a party missed a deadline, they were excluded. Helen Zille, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance

