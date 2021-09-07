Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:15
Shoprite results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 Nov... 6 September 2021 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Indigenous language preservation project underway Azania Mosaka speaks to Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers Terence Ball and Translation expert Cullen Mackenzie about the project... 6 September 2021 3:14 PM
View all Local
Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration? DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded. 7 September 2021 7:29 AM
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”. 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
I won't say this is a deliberate attempt by the IEC to save the ANC - FF Plus John Perlman speaks to various political leaders about the announcement by the Electoral Commission of SA to reopen candidates nom... 6 September 2021 5:16 PM
View all Politics
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in an uncertain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement. 4 September 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration?

7 September 2021 7:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
IEC
Helen Zille

DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and other opposition parties will be launching legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s decision to reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.

The IEC's decision will give the African National Congress (ANC) a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August.

RELATED: New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC

The DA says it will not allow the IEC to do the governing party's bidding.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says this is the ANC's plan B revealed.

It has been clear from the beginning that the ANC didn't want the elections to go on, it has no money, there is an internal war, they needed the election to be postponed. COVID-19 was a very good excuse.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance

She says she knew there was a plan to get the ANC off the hook when the party didn't submit its candidates when the deadline came.

We want a fair process, in the past when a party missed a deadline, they were excluded.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Democratic Alliance

Listen below to the full conversation:




7 September 2021 7:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
ANC
IEC
Helen Zille

More from Politics

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I won't say this is a deliberate attempt by the IEC to save the ANC - FF Plus

6 September 2021 5:16 PM

John Perlman speaks to various political leaders about the announcement by the Electoral Commission of SA to reopen candidates nominations for the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC

6 September 2021 3:24 PM

The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 November despite an independent inquiry finding that free and fair elections would be unlikely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

6 September 2021 11:41 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We wont allow Jacob Zuma's medical records to be made public - Mzwanele Manyi

6 September 2021 7:55 AM

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson and Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala weigh in on the former president's release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It seems ANC will not get chance to register new candidates - Elections expert

6 September 2021 7:21 AM

Third Republic Governance and elections expert Paul Berkowitz reflects on the Constitutional Court ruling and the IEC readiness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms

5 September 2021 4:52 PM

In a statement, the department said the former president medical parole was impelled by a medical report received.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline

5 September 2021 7:46 AM

The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane

3 September 2021 6:47 PM

The Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman says the IEC can amend the election timetable and allow political parties to resubmit their lists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

Business Politics

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'

Business

EWN Highlights

MPs divided on completion of land expropriation amendment

7 September 2021 6:49 AM

ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this

7 September 2021 6:26 AM

G7 calls on Tunisia president to wind back power grab

7 September 2021 5:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA