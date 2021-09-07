IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that it will reopen candidate nominations for the local government elections.
The IEC's decision will give the African National Congress (ANC) a reprieve after it failed to register 93 municipalities in the initial window of submissions which closed on 23 August
The commission says its decision to reopen candidate registrations was based on solid legal advice.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says it didn't throw the ANC a lifeline.
The rules say the commission must amend the timetable and in that amendment it will include a period of candidate nomination, it is not a backdoor accommodation of a specific political party.Masego Sheburi, Deputy chief electoral officer - IEC
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
