What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral

Today at 12:52 Mob Justice: Four men were allegedly thrown into a river in in the Western Cape, Mfuleni police are still looking into the matter. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN

Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Today at 12:56 Study shows that a considerable number of young people also hesitant to vaccinate. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.

Today at 13:35 Killer lightning events to increase – researchers turn Johannesburg into live lightning research laboratory The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Dr Hugh Hunt - Senior Lecturer at School of Electrical & Information Engineering at Wits

Today at 14:05 The Series - Mentorship - Episode 1 : Accelerating your ambitions and goals with mentorship - the role of mentorship, mentors and sponsors The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Yolanda Cuba - Founder of the Mentorship Boardroom

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Technical issues The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine

Today at 15:10 EWN:ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte will be briefing members of the media on the outcomes of the ANC’s Legkotla and a reaction to the IEC’s decision Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:16 EWN: Bonginkosi Khanyile granted bail of R5 000 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 18:15 Shoprite results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

