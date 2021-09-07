Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral

7 September 2021 8:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops

What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral

Social media is talking after a Twitter thread asking people what shocked them when they first came to Gauteng goes viral.

View the thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




7 September 2021 8:21 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

