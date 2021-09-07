Salga ready for local government elections
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says it is ready for the 2021 local government elections.
The IEC says the date for the local election will be announced soon and voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Salga Chief of Operations Lance Joel about their readiness for the elections.
We started the preparations last year for these elections. Whether the elections are taking place next month or they are taking place in February we have prepared and are looking forward to that transition.Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - South African Local Government Association
Certainly, leading up to the elections we see a spike in the number of protests, they are referred to as service delivery protests and they are referred to as community protests.Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - South African Local Government Association
Meanwhile, IPSOS has done a survey that found that 49% of voters will support the ANC with the DA and EFF getting double-digit support.
In the survey, we did ask if people want to vote and 71% of them said they do want to vote. I do not think the election turnout will be that high, it has never been that high.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos
We must take that 71% with a pinch of salt.Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos
