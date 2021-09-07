Salga ready for local government elections

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:52
Mob Justice: Four men were allegedly thrown into a river in in the Western Cape, Mfuleni police are still looking into the matter.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Today at 12:56
Study shows that a considerable number of young people also hesitant to vaccinate.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Today at 13:35
Killer lightning events to increase – researchers turn Johannesburg into live lightning research laboratory
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Hugh Hunt - Senior Lecturer at School of Electrical & Information Engineering at Wits
Today at 14:05
The Series - Mentorship - Episode 1 : Accelerating your ambitions and goals with mentorship - the role of mentorship, mentors and sponsors
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Yolanda Cuba - Founder of the Mentorship Boardroom
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN:ANC Deputy Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte will be briefing members of the media on the outcomes of the ANC’s Legkotla and a reaction to the IEC’s decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bonginkosi Khanyile granted bail of R5 000
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 18:15
Shoprite results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacobus Brink - Head Of Investment at Novare Holdings
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Salga ready for local government elections

7 September 2021 11:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Elections
Protests
SALGA
2021 local government elections

Clement Manyathela speaks to Salga chief of operations Lance Joel and Ipsos Public Affairs Director Mari Harris about the upcoming elections.

The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says it is ready for the 2021 local government elections.

The IEC says the date for the local election will be announced soon and voter registration weekend will be held on 18 and 19 September.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Salga Chief of Operations Lance Joel about their readiness for the elections.

RELATED: IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline

We started the preparations last year for these elections. Whether the elections are taking place next month or they are taking place in February we have prepared and are looking forward to that transition.

Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - South African Local Government Association

Certainly, leading up to the elections we see a spike in the number of protests, they are referred to as service delivery protests and they are referred to as community protests.

Lance Joel, Chief of Operations - South African Local Government Association

Meanwhile, IPSOS has done a survey that found that 49% of voters will support the ANC with the DA and EFF getting double-digit support.

In the survey, we did ask if people want to vote and 71% of them said they do want to vote. I do not think the election turnout will be that high, it has never been that high.

Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos

We must take that 71% with a pinch of salt.

Mari Harris, Public Affairs Director - Ipsos

Listen to the full interview below:




7 September 2021 11:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Elections
Protests
SALGA
2021 local government elections

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Read More arrow_forward

New deadline for election candidate nominations to be set - IEC

6 September 2021 3:24 PM

The IEC was briefing the nation on Monday after the Constitutional Court last week ruled that the polls must go ahead before 1 November despite an independent inquiry finding that free and fair elections would be unlikely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Indigenous language preservation project underway

6 September 2021 3:14 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to Publisher at SA Heritage Publishers Terence Ball and Translation expert Cullen Mackenzie about the project.

Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni inquest told there were no guidelines on how to transfer patients

6 September 2021 1:41 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo says former nursing manager Zanele Buthelezi highlighted concerns such as what would happen to staff taking care of the patients and identity documents.

Read More arrow_forward

I heard that the medical board rejected Zuma's parole application - Steenhuisen

6 September 2021 11:41 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Correctional Service national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and DA leader John Steenhuisen about former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

Read More arrow_forward

New booking system expected to ease pressure in licence renewals in Gauteng

5 September 2021 1:16 PM

MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced that there were now several booking avenues to ensure a smooth process in licence renewals

Read More arrow_forward

IEC scrambles to meet ConCourt election deadline

5 September 2021 7:46 AM

The Constitutional Court ruled against the IEC's application to postpone the election until February next year.

Read More arrow_forward

Differences between Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies

5 September 2021 7:39 AM

Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson gives more insight on what substitutes one can use if they are allergic to different kinds of food.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 8, 411 COVID-19 infections and 182 people succumb to virus

5 September 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 83, 343 since the start of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Govt must stop paying lip service to GBV, says family of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni

4 September 2021 6:10 PM

The final year law student was laid to rest in her hometown of Matatiele on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

Emfuleni mayor joins search for missing Orange Farm boy

7 September 2021 12:57 PM

Bushy Maape is officially the new North West premier

7 September 2021 12:42 PM

Taliban fire shots to disperse protest in Kabul

7 September 2021 12:08 PM

