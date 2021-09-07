De-risking balance sheet helps companies save money - Momentum
The challenges of running a successful business in the current economic environment and in re-energising employees suffering from COVID-19 fatigue can leave employers restless.
Research shows that nearly all businesses had to revise their strategies due to the pandemic.
Momentum Corporate advice and administration employee benefits consulting head Emda Fourie says a third of businesses surveyed experienced major disruptions and even retrenchments due to the pandemic.
Sometimes businesses need a fresh pair of eyes to find alternate solutions that will help them not only survive, but thrive in these challenging times.Emda Fourie, Employee benefits consulting head - Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration
Leaders in companies are looking for ways they can reduce their balance sheet risk. De-risking their balance sheet simply means companies can move some of their risk items off their balance sheet to free up money or assets they can redeploy.Emda Fourie, Employee benefits consulting head - Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration
She adds that de-risking the balance sheet frees up money that was used to make provisions for liabilities.
Listen below to the full conversation:
