Plea to help find missing 12-year-old Kew girl Nhlanhla





The mother of 12-year-old Nhlanhla Gcwensa is seeking help in finding her daughter.

Nhlanhla was last seen on Monday playing in the playgrounds in her home in the suburb Kew in Johannesburg at around 17:15.

The family has contacted the police and are waiting for the case number.

The distraught mother gave the Azania Mosaka the description and what Nhlanhla was wearing when she went missing.

She was wearing navy tights and a baby blue hoodie. She has short natural hair, big eyes, a fair complexion, she is tall and slender. Khanyisile, Nhlanhla's mother

We haven't heard anything from the police yet, they just said they circulated the information in their groups. Khanyisile, Nhlanhla's mother

12 year old missing girl Nhlanhla

Nhlanhla Bokamoso, went missing, 18h00 yesterday. She stays @ 5th road kew in a complex called shebourn no49. She's tall n slim, wearing black tights n black hoodie. Missing person case has been opened with the police and securities have been alerted#MissingPerson #CrimeAlert pic.twitter.com/UNdFVMs8Ho — SMOKING SKELEKELE 💀 (@Lali_Ghost) September 7, 2021

