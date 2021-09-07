Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 2/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:15
Shoprite records strong financial results with its profit margin improving by 55 basis points to 24.5%.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Imperial Group's Annual Results for the year ended 30 June 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : South African brand, Sxollie cider conquering the globe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karol Ostaszewski - Co-Founder at Sxollie
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacobus Brink - Head Of Investment at Novare Holdings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'

7 September 2021 2:28 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Ask Afrika
Covid-19 vaccination
Andrea Rademeyer

Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer says polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue.

A study commissioned by the Solidarity Fund in partnership with the GCIS (Government Communication and Information System) has revealed that young people are the least willing to get vaccinated against COVID -19.

Ask Afrika CEO and founder.Andrea Rademeyer has more.

We can understand with regard to how the youth have responded to the whole COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, the youth have been the most fearful, the most scared, the most emotional about COVID-19. The schools, the universities that stopped have had a huge impact on them.

Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

Most people think it is social media, in fact, it isn't. The youth are very worried about the side effects of the vaccine, even more than any other age group. They also don't trust the vaccines. It's possible that they have read stuff that led to that .... three percent don't believe that Covid exists, but it's a small percentage.

Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

The first thing is not to judge them for thinking differently. This whole polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue.

Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

Listen below for the full interview...




