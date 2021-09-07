'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'





A study commissioned by the Solidarity Fund in partnership with the GCIS (Government Communication and Information System) has revealed that young people are the least willing to get vaccinated against COVID -19.

Ask Afrika CEO and founder.Andrea Rademeyer has more.

We can understand with regard to how the youth have responded to the whole COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, the youth have been the most fearful, the most scared, the most emotional about COVID-19. The schools, the universities that stopped have had a huge impact on them. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

Most people think it is social media, in fact, it isn't. The youth are very worried about the side effects of the vaccine, even more than any other age group. They also don't trust the vaccines. It's possible that they have read stuff that led to that .... three percent don't believe that Covid exists, but it's a small percentage. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

The first thing is not to judge them for thinking differently. This whole polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO - Ask Afrika

