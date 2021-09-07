Bonginkosi Khanyile’s family 'jubilant' after court grants him bail
DURBAN - The family of alleged civil unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile have welcomed his release on bail.
Khanyile is facing charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act and inciting to commit public violence related to the July looting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
He's been granted R5,000 bail by the Durban Magistrates Court on conditions that he suspends his Twitter account and report to a police station twice a week.
He is expected back in court on 23 September.
Family spokesperson, Philani Nduli, said that they were happy with the court's decision: “As the family, we are happy, we are jubilant and over the moon with the fact that our brother is out today. If hardened criminals can get bail, it means that Khanyile should have also gotten bail as he has today.”
WATCH: Alleged civil unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile released on bail
