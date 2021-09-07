ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has stressed that it did not influence the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) so that it could resubmit its candidate list.
During the party's post-national executive committee lekgotla briefing on Tuesday, deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said that the ANC never sought to lobby anyone to extended the election timetable.
ALSO READ:
- IEC denies throwing ANC a lifeline by reopening candidate registrations
- Opposition parties head to court to block IEC from reopening candidate list - IEC: Decision to reopen candidate registrations based on solid legal advice - IEC defends move to reopen candidate registrations for municipal polls
The party has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.
Duarte said that some in the opposition were attacking the ANC so that they could benefit from it at the polls.
"We did not lobby and I want to insist on that. To be frank with you, at this point, we've got to recognise that some in the opposition are fighting for their political lives right now," Duarte said.
The IEC is also facing fierce criticism and possible legal action over its decision to amend its timetable.
The commission was ordered to push ahead with the polls by the Constitutional Court.
WATCH: IEC re-opens voter and candidate registration for 2021 elections
