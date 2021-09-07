CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'
The Citizen is reporting on when was the last time a police crime intelligence operation led to a major bust or prevented a threat to public safety.
According to experts, those instances are becoming fewer and further apart. A report on a recent discussion by experts and members of the intelligence community in South Africa shows the rapid deterioration of functionality and productivity at the South African Police Services crime intelligence division.
Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham has more.
The main problem is how crime intelligence as an entire division is. It's not there is complete disfunction in that division, but I think the main challenge is given the resources are quite considerable at their disposal, why are we still seeing increases in armed robbery, organised crime and murder for example?Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies
If the resources are more effectively used, more strategically used, we should see much better results than we have been seeing for some time.Gareth Newham, Head of Governance - Institute for Security Studies
There has been a lot of work to put systems in place to prevent what happened in July from happening again.Gareth Newham, Head of Governance - Institute for Security Studies
Listen below for the full interview ...
