'Joao Rodrigues died without disclosing what happened to my uncle'
Former apartheid policeman Joao Rodrigues has died at the age of 80.
He was meant to stand for trial for the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.
Ray White standing in for John Perlman speaks to Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee.
RELATED: Tilana Standers opens sexual assault case against Joao Rodriques
RELATED: **Joao Rodrigues's leave to appeal application dismissed**
As they say, justice delayed is justice denied and if you look in my uncle's matter Judge Billy Mothle made his historic verdict on 12 October 2017 that Rodrigues be charged with an accessory for murder in my uncle's matter and he had his first court appearance in July 2018.Imtiaz Cajee, Timol’s nephew
The idea that Rodrigues goes to his grave without making full disclosure of what happened to my uncle is the painful reality in democratic South Africa.Imtiaz Cajee, Timol’s nephew
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Barry Batman/EWN
