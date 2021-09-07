'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
The economy expanded by 1,2% in the second quarter of 2021, according to GDP data from Statistics SA.
Despite 4 consecutive quarters of growth, it is still 1,4% smaller than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite 4 consecutive quarters of growth, the #economy is 1,4% smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 7, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Co94Sy2BHe#StatsSA #GDP #economy pic.twitter.com/2VqiCcGQG7
RELATED: South African economy grew by 1.2% in Q2/2021 – Stats SA
Stats SA said the transport, storage and communication industries made the biggest contribution.
Transport & communications, personal services and trade were the main drivers of growth in the 2nd quarter.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) September 7, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/Co94Sy2BHe#StatsSA #GDP #economy pic.twitter.com/7RAP95HRhH
The economy has got a pulse but the pulse is erratic and the patient needs a defibrillator!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
Prof. Saville says while the growth data has "some element of lift" but the full picture is not encouraging.
On a read-through basis, when you look to the things that will really help achieve sustained economic growth... job-creating growth, those elements are missing.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
You really are hard-pressed to find good news in this environment.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Prof. Saville says there are some sectors that are helping to contribute to a positive number, but these are small.
He highlights the agriculture sector in particular.
You can paddle a boat as furiously as you like, but it makes up such a small part of the economy that it really isn't a needle mover even though it's packing down good growth.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
What you really want to see is the productive sectors like building, construction, manufacturing, that make up a larger part of the basket... even mining and the commodities sector which have been a very valuable contributor to exports, those have been helped by price moves rather than volume moves.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
It leaves me of the view that it's 2024 before the South African economy is back at 2019 levels of economic activity.Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to Professor Saville's analysis on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43050034_homeless-teenage-boy-begging-for-money-on-the-street.html
More from Business
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency St James Group
Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest
'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals
Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.Read More
De-risking balance sheet helps companies save money - Momentum
Momentum Corporate advice and administration employee benefits consulting head Emda Fourie unpacks how the company can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest.Read More
IEC lets ANC off the hook
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.Read More
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist.Read More
More from Local
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'
Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham says if the resources are used more strategically we should see much better results.Read More
Plea to help find missing 12-year-old Kew girl Nhlanhla
Nhlanhla's mother Khanyisile tells Azania Mosaka that she was last seen yesterday around 5pm in the playground.Read More
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals
Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.Read More
'Joao Rodrigues died without disclosing what happened to my uncle'
Ram White speaks to Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the death of Joao Rodrigues.Read More
'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'
Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer says polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue.Read More
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte
The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.Read More
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s family 'jubilant' after court grants him bail
Bonginkosi Khanyile is facing charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act and inciting to commit public violence related to the July looting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.Read More
Salga ready for local government elections
Clement Manyathela speaks to Salga chief of operations Lance Joel and Ipsos Public Affairs Director Mari Harris about the upcoming elections.Read More