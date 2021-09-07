



Image: King James Group on Facebook @KingJamesGroup

Accenture, a New York-listed Fortune 500 multinational professional services company, has entered into an agreement to buy award-winning South African creative agency King James Group.

It marks Accenture's first acquisition in Africa.

"As the first acquisition for Accenture in Africa, it demonstrates the company’s continued investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent."

"King James Group’s team of 300 highly skilled creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa."

On The Money Show, branding expert Andy Rice describes King James as probably the most respected and successful independent creative agency in the country.

If you look globally you'll find this is a trend... It's because Accenture sees the future in digital media and digital solutions. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

King James has been admired and respected and feared by other agencies for many years... They are Cape Town based, but now big enough to have an operation based in Johannesburg as well. Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice on the Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show (skip to 2:44):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group