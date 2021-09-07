Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals
The Competition Commission report on Essential Food Pricing Monitoring has revealed a clear drop in farmer numbers and an increase in concentration across the value chain.
The report also showed that the agricultural value chain in South Africa is highly industrialised.
Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge for more details.
Agriculture should be a sector that could create many jobs, many small businesses that could support urban businesses as well as rural but it seems the environment is quite hostile to small farmers.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
You have to get big or get out effectively and why we think that the case, a lot of inputs are highly concentrated and the processes are highly concentrated.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119499820_field-of-common-tobacco-tobacco-plants-nicotina-tabacum-agriculture-plantation-crop-of-country-side-.html
