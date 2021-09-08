282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899





The Health Department says 282 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83,899.

South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.

Government says so far, 13, 892, 301 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.