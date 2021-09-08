282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899
The Health Department says 282 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 83,899.
RELATED: SA records 9,203 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 82,914
South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.
Government says so far, 13, 892, 301 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 829 435 with 5 372 new cases reported. Today 282 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 899 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 610 300 with a recovery rate of 92,3% pic.twitter.com/cmrCFqugJq— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 7, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
More from Local
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.Read More
CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'
Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham says if the resources are used more strategically we should see much better results.Read More
Plea to help find missing 12-year-old Kew girl Nhlanhla
Nhlanhla's mother Khanyisile tells Azania Mosaka that she was last seen yesterday around 5pm in the playground.Read More
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals
Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.Read More
'Joao Rodrigues died without disclosing what happened to my uncle'
Ram White speaks to Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the death of Joao Rodrigues.Read More
'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'
Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer says polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue.Read More
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte
The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.Read More
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s family 'jubilant' after court grants him bail
Bonginkosi Khanyile is facing charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act and inciting to commit public violence related to the July looting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.Read More