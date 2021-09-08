Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking
Government has proposed an amendment to the Government Gazette, this amendment will see motorists pay R250 to make an online booking on the e-Natis system.
The South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says this is an extra cost for motorists will have to pay.
We are already paying enough for e-Natis which already receives R72 for every transaction. Now they want to introduce a system which in Gauteng is a broken system.Robert Chandler, Managing director - South African Institute of Driving Instructors
This is additional money, why must motorist pay it, why can't we walk in like we used to?Robert Chandler, Managing director - South African Institute of Driving Instructors
Listen below to the full conversation:
