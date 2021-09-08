[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush
Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral
Social media is talking after a dog was rescued after it was trapped by lift doors.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134652412_old-lift-or-elevator-with-only-going-down-bottle.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] High-speed car chase of hijacked Toyota Fortuner goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My mission is to become bridge for those coming up - Benjamin Dube
The award winning gospel artists speaks about his musical career on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
It always feels like the first time when I hear my song on radio - Amy Jones
The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she started singing in Grade 1 and used to entertain her teachers.Read More
Do reality shows such as 'Uyajola 9/9' help or mock black people?
Moja Love head of channels Bokani Moyo says when you look at their content, they give a platform to the plight of the community.Read More
[WATCH] Things you wished you knew before kids, mom hilariously tells all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More