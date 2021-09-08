Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has come under fire for its seminar on 'What does science say about LGBTQA+'.
The gender Diversity Coalition has called on the university to take action as the seminar was hurtful to the transgender and intersex community.
The Coalition says the seminar provided misinformation on intersex-born children.
Clement Manyathela speaks to a Urologist at Steve Biko Academic Hospital Dr Kgomotso Mathabe who was part of the seminar and received heavy criticism for her comments.
The intention was not to harm and if people did experience it that way, that certainly was not the intention I apologise for that the feeling that was triggered in them. If it did hurt people, that was certainly not the intention.Dr Kgomotso Mathabe, Urologist - Steve Biko Academic Hospital
There is a huge difference between transgender and intersex, they are completely different. Intersex is also called ambiguous genitalia, there is a definite medical condition of intersex.Dr Kgomotso Mathabe, Urologist - Steve Biko Academic Hospital
UCT says it is putting a panel to review the matter and communicate the outcome.
Gender Diversity Coalition Press Statement: Call for action after @UCT_news VC harmful seminar on LGBTIAQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/sdAuI0imDp— Aunty T (@Tandile_Mbatsha) September 7, 2021
The University of Cape Town has noted some views in regard to both a recent VC Open Lecture and a social media session held on Sunday, 5 September. Read more: https://t.co/UzpFkzeqPs pic.twitter.com/vy7oVilxFM— UCT (@UCT_news) September 7, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
