RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Women's rights to land
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Today at 15:16
Deputy president David Mabuza on his vaccination drive with ministers of heath and arts and culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi - EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
AA launches petition against proposed fee for online license renewals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency encouraging communities to participate in domestic tourism in order to discover the beauty of the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo
Today at 16:50
Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on municipal elections
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 17:20
How to see the International Space Station which will cross over parts of South Africa tonight
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tiaan Strydom - SpaceOps2021 Chairperson at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - FSCA Commissioner
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Chris Leatt - Founder, Chairman of the board and Head of R&D at LEATT CORP
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to... 8 September 2021 1:18 PM
Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and scien... 8 September 2021 12:02 PM
Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wed... 8 September 2021 9:14 AM
View all Local
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
View all Politics
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

8 September 2021 1:18 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Government Gazette
Gauteng motorists
car licence renewal
R250

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane says R250 fee for online licence renewal booking is not new, motorists are already paying that amount.

RELATED: Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking

This comes after outrage over a proposed amendment to the Government Gazette, which will see motorists pay R250 to make an online booking on the e-Natis system.

This is the fee that people are already paying when they go to renew their driving licence. The proposal seeks to make it possible to make that payment, the same time as you make the booking online.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

This is not an additional fee, it is not new. It is a fee that people are already paying. The proposal seeks to make life easier for motorists and improve convenience.

Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Local

Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks

8 September 2021 12:02 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and science.

Read More arrow_forward

Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire

8 September 2021 9:14 AM

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899

8 September 2021 6:34 AM

South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.

Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Read More arrow_forward

CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'

7 September 2021 6:03 PM

Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham says if the resources are used more strategically we should see much better results.

Read More arrow_forward

Plea to help find missing 12-year-old Kew girl Nhlanhla

7 September 2021 5:56 PM

Nhlanhla's mother tells Azania Mosaka that she was last seen yesterday around 5pm in the playground.

Read More arrow_forward

Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals

7 September 2021 5:28 PM

Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.

Read More arrow_forward

'Joao Rodrigues died without disclosing what happened to my uncle'

7 September 2021 4:14 PM

Ram White speaks to Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee about the death of Joao Rodrigues.

Read More arrow_forward

'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'

7 September 2021 2:28 PM

Ask Afrika CEO and founder Andrea Rademeyer says polarisation is not helpful and we must engage in more dialogue.

Read More arrow_forward

