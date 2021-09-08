RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane says R250 fee for online licence renewal booking is not new, motorists are already paying that amount.
This comes after outrage over a proposed amendment to the Government Gazette, which will see motorists pay R250 to make an online booking on the e-Natis system.
This is the fee that people are already paying when they go to renew their driving licence. The proposal seeks to make it possible to make that payment, the same time as you make the booking online.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC
This is not an additional fee, it is not new. It is a fee that people are already paying. The proposal seeks to make life easier for motorists and improve convenience.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - RTMC
