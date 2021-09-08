RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Today at 14:05 Masterclass on Women's rights to land The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

Today at 15:16 Deputy president David Mabuza on his vaccination drive with ministers of heath and arts and culture Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi - EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 AA launches petition against proposed fee for online license renewals Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 15:50 Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency encouraging communities to participate in domestic tourism in order to discover the beauty of the country Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo

Today at 16:50 Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on municipal elections Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 17:20 How to see the International Space Station which will cross over parts of South Africa tonight Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tiaan Strydom - SpaceOps2021 Chairperson at Sansa (Sa National Space Agency)

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Unathi Kamlana - FSCA Commissioner

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

Today at 18:13 How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

