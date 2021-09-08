Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness?
A report has quoted Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo suggesting that we proposed that investors forgive the country’s R146-billion's worth of sovereign debt. South Africa in return we ensure that the power grid meets climate targets. The idea is that to meet the targets and transition to renewables we are goona need a lot of money to get there.
Masondo said that effort could double Eskom's debt.
University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond has more.
What Deputy Minister David Masondo is doing, potentially out on a limb… one would hope he could get traction. A couple of days we received a report that says if we are dealing with emissions, it's $3,000 per ton estimated damage that future generations are gonna have to bear. Yes, we have to cut down. The other reason is that the Europeans, from 2023 are putting climate functions on their products.Patrick Bond, Professor of government - University of the Western Cape
We have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world per person per unit of output. We have a carbon-addicted economy. Yes, we absolutely have to make massive changes.Patrick Bond, Professor of government - University of the Western Cape
We have to make massive changes, especially the people of Mpumalanga. There are different vehicles of climate financing… We leave our coal under the soil… then we should be getting support… Gwede Mantashe terms it ‘suicide’… he has strong coal backers…Patrick Bond, Professor of government - University of the Western Cape
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
