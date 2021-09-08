Missing Kew girl has been found
The 12-year-old girl from Kew who went missing on Monday afternoon has been found.
The mother called into the Azania Mosaka Show on Tuesday asking for help to look for the child.
She was playing in the complex playground when she went missing around 5pm.
The mother says she returned home on Tuesday afternoon.
*The identity of the child has been withheld to protect her.
She was found yesterday, it is a relief, we didn't know what to expect. Time was flying and nothing was coming through. Around 5pm, that is when she appeared. I am relieved she was found alive.Khanyisile, Nhlanhla's mother
The family was there, people supported me. 702 thank you very much, it is overwhelming to see that people still care. My phone has been ringing, Sihle from Kwanele Foundation has been with us the whole time.Khanyisile, Nhlanhla's mother
SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili says when a child is missing the parent or caregiver need to immediately go and reporter at the nearest police station.
They will give them a form and assist them to you fill it and they (police) will also take a statement from a person who is reporting the incident.Colonel Brenda Muridili, Spokesperson - SAPS Provincial
If possible people that go to report missing children must also have a recent photo, it is not a necessity but it makes things easy if you have a photo.Colonel Brenda Muridili, Spokesperson - SAPS Provincial
Muridili says with this case they are investigating a case of kidnapping and they have a suspect in custody.
Listen to the full interview below:
