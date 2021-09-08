Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga
The National Park Week is in full swing and if you are in Mpumalanga you can re-discover the fauna and flora, the historical landmarks and the cultural treasures that make you proudly South African.
The province will launch the Mpumalanga Tourism Expo at Riverside Mall on the 11 and 12 of this month.
Speaking to John Perlman, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa says tourism was the hardest hit during the covid-19 pandemic.
The Mpumalanga Tourism Expo is aimed at reigniting tourism in the province of Mpumalanga.Xolani Mthethwa, CEO - Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo
Pre-covid times, the Mpumalanga residents were the second-highest in terms of interprovincial travelling.Xolani Mthethwa, CEO - Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo
Listen to the full interview below:
