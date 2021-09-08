Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - FSCA Commissioner
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:13
How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
National Treasury wants to get rid of R350 Covid-19 grants while the central banks ponders inflation target policy: What does it mean ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:48
Momentum Metropolitan suffers R2.83 billion in mortality losses tanking its profit by 93%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeanette Marais - Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - South Africans rewarding Gift of the Givers good works with their card spend loyalty awards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair - Leatt Corp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Chris Leatt - Founder, Chairman of the board and Head of R&D at LEATT CORP
Latest Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Missing Kew girl has been found Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili. 8 September 2021 2:55 PM
Missing Kew girl has been found Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili. 8 September 2021 2:55 PM
View all Local
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
View all Business
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women's Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

8 September 2021 4:59 PM
by Zanele Zama
John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.

The National Park Week is in full swing and if you are in Mpumalanga you can re-discover the fauna and flora, the historical landmarks and the cultural treasures that make you proudly South African.

The province will launch the Mpumalanga Tourism Expo at Riverside Mall on the 11 and 12 of this month.

Speaking to John Perlman, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa says tourism was the hardest hit during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Mpumalanga Tourism Expo is aimed at reigniting tourism in the province of Mpumalanga.

Xolani Mthethwa, CEO - Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo

Pre-covid times, the Mpumalanga residents were the second-highest in terms of interprovincial travelling.

Xolani Mthethwa, CEO - Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Missing Kew girl has been found

8 September 2021 2:55 PM

Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

8 September 2021 1:18 PM

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.

Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks

8 September 2021 12:02 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and science.

Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire

8 September 2021 9:14 AM

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899

8 September 2021 6:34 AM

South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'

7 September 2021 6:03 PM

Institute for Security Studies head of justice and violence prevention Gareth Newham says if the resources are used more strategically we should see much better results.

Plea to help find missing 12-year-old Kew girl Nhlanhla

7 September 2021 5:56 PM

Nhlanhla's mother tells Azania Mosaka that she was last seen yesterday around 5pm in the playground.

