Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:09 The FSCA fines Viceroy Research & its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Unathi Kamlana - FSCA Commissioner

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

125 125

Today at 18:13 How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 National Treasury wants to get rid of R350 Covid-19 grants while the central banks ponders inflation target policy: What does it mean ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 18:48 Momentum Metropolitan suffers R2.83 billion in mortality losses tanking its profit by 93% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jeanette Marais - Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - South Africans rewarding Gift of the Givers good works with their card spend loyalty awards The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125