SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
On 30 January 2018, the US-based analysis group Viceroy Research published a damaging report titled Capitec, a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing.
More than three years later, South Africa's Financial Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced it's imposing a R50 million administrative penalty on Viceroy and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank.
The FSCA says the fine is payable within 30 days from the date of the order.
The factors the Authority took into account to determine the penalty include the loss or damage sustained as a result of the conduct.
It says the publication of the statements by Viceroy immediately caused the Capitec share price to drop by 23.12%.
Bruce Whitfield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana how the investigation worked and how the fine will be enforced in the US.
This is quite a unique investigation... We've had to enlist the services and co-operation of our offshore counterparts, in this instance the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to help us conclude the investigation and to get some answers from Viceroy Research... and to also effect this action and the fine we'll also take advice from what avenues are available to us.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Viceroy Research's statements were found not only to have been negligent, but also false and deceptive he says.
The FSCA understands the incentive was linked to an arrangement through one of Viceroy's clients who had taken a short position on the share.
We did successfully get the US SEC to subpoena them and to get them to answer to us as a regulator located in South Africa. Therefore we think there are legal avenues in addition to making this a court order to enforce this fine and this sanction...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
... because it is quite clear that our laws... apply to whoever makes comments and participates in our regulated market, no matter what kind of entity it is and where they are located.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Whitfield also interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, who is Chairperson at Intellidex.
The FSCA has had co-operation from the SEC in the US. It will now need to follow a court process of enforcing the fine and then go and serve it internationally wherever Viceroy or its principals have assets.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
It certainly makes things uncomfortable for Viceroy.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
Theobald says Viceroy has already indicated it is going to challenge the order.
I think the credibility of Viceroy has waned significantly, in part because of the work they did on Capitec which anyone who looked closely at it would have seen pretty quickly that it was a very weak piece of 'research'... that was intended to whack the share price.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
That's fundamentally what the SEC has concluded from its investigation, that this was a deliberate effort to manipulate the market rather than to share any research.Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex
Listen to the interviews in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
More from Business
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose
Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free thoughRead More
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid'
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including restructuring the payment.Read More
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group
Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest
'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'
The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.Read More
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals
Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.Read More
More from Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga
John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.Read More
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Missing Kew girl has been found
Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.Read More
RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.Read More
Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks
Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and science.Read More
Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire
Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Read More
282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899
South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More