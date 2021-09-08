Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Motlalepula Matsabisa - Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free Stat
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
View all Business
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Stuart Theobald
Gabriel Bernarde
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Unathi Kamlana
Vicerory Research
Capitec share price
FSCA fine
Aiden Lau
Fraser John Perring

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

On 30 January 2018, the US-based analysis group Viceroy Research published a damaging report titled Capitec, a Wolf in Sheep's Clothing.

More than three years later, South Africa's Financial Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has announced it's imposing a R50 million administrative penalty on Viceroy and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank.

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

The FSCA says the fine is payable within 30 days from the date of the order.

The factors the Authority took into account to determine the penalty include the loss or damage sustained as a result of the conduct.

It says the publication of the statements by Viceroy immediately caused the Capitec share price to drop by 23.12%.

Bruce Whitfield asks FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana how the investigation worked and how the fine will be enforced in the US.

This is quite a unique investigation... We've had to enlist the services and co-operation of our offshore counterparts, in this instance the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to help us conclude the investigation and to get some answers from Viceroy Research... and to also effect this action and the fine we'll also take advice from what avenues are available to us.

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Viceroy Research's statements were found not only to have been negligent, but also false and deceptive he says.

The FSCA understands the incentive was linked to an arrangement through one of Viceroy's clients who had taken a short position on the share.

We did successfully get the US SEC to subpoena them and to get them to answer to us as a regulator located in South Africa. Therefore we think there are legal avenues in addition to making this a court order to enforce this fine and this sanction...

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

... because it is quite clear that our laws... apply to whoever makes comments and participates in our regulated market, no matter what kind of entity it is and where they are located.

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Whitfield also interviews financial analyst Stuart Theobald, who is Chairperson at Intellidex.

The FSCA has had co-operation from the SEC in the US. It will now need to follow a court process of enforcing the fine and then go and serve it internationally wherever Viceroy or its principals have assets.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

It certainly makes things uncomfortable for Viceroy.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Theobald says Viceroy has already indicated it is going to challenge the order.

I think the credibility of Viceroy has waned significantly, in part because of the work they did on Capitec which anyone who looked closely at it would have seen pretty quickly that it was a very weak piece of 'research'... that was intended to whack the share price.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

That's fundamentally what the SEC has concluded from its investigation, that this was a deliberate effort to manipulate the market rather than to share any research.

Stuart Theobald, Chairperson - Intellidex

Listen to the interviews in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec




8 September 2021 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Stuart Theobald
Gabriel Bernarde
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Unathi Kamlana
Vicerory Research
Capitec share price
FSCA fine
Aiden Lau
Fraser John Perring

More from Business

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid'

8 September 2021 11:59 AM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including restructuring the payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group

7 September 2021 9:10 PM

Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest

7 September 2021 7:21 PM

'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals

7 September 2021 5:28 PM

Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De-risking balance sheet helps companies save money - Momentum

7 September 2021 1:14 PM

Momentum Corporate advice and administration employee benefits consulting head Emda Fourie unpacks how the company can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

8 September 2021 4:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Kew girl has been found

8 September 2021 2:55 PM

Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

8 September 2021 1:18 PM

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks

8 September 2021 12:02 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire

8 September 2021 9:14 AM

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899

8 September 2021 6:34 AM

South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA