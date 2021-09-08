Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'





The Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence index (BCI) fell to 43 in the third quarter of 2021.

This is after it surged by 15 points to 50 in Quarter 2.

Given the variety of negative factors that affected sentiment in the third quarter, the outcome is not surprising says the report.

These included stricter lockdown regulations, and the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng

Bruce Whitfield comments on a BCI graph accompanying Wednesday's report which tracks business confidence in South Africa from 1975 to 2021.

It turns out that South African business people are a miserable, morbid, suspicious, unhappy, pessimistic bunch! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I don't know why we call it business confidence - since 1975 it's been in the red more than it's been in the black! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Graph from RMB/BER Business Confidence Index 2021 Q3

Whitfield gets input from RMB Economist Siobhan Redford.

It's generally cyclical, but especially if you look at it since the financial crisis that's been very much the trend. Before we even had some cyclicality where it went up and down, it does seem to have been in the doldrums almost solidly for quite a while. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

For some companies that recently announced their financial results, profits are actually back at or beating 2019 levels comments Whitfield.

So why is the overall sentiment so negative at the moment?

One must bear in mind that only five sectors are surveyed replies Redford.

"You've got to look at the finer detail before thinking it's all entirely doom and gloom" she says.

You have retail, wholesale, new vehicle dealers... then manufacturing and building. If you think about it, building has been under a lot of pressure for a number of years, so that is pulling it down... Manufacturing has been hit also on multiple sides... Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Retailers were the group that actually saw an increase in their confidence and are one of the two sectors that have confidence that was actually above 50 index points. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Unfortunately there's one headline... business confidence is down... I wish we could get into the nuance more clearly because if you're in the platinum sector right now or even gold mining... in food retail or in telecommunications, you are having a fabulous time! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

