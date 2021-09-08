Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Motlalepula Matsabisa - Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free Stat
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
View all Business
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Business Confidence
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Bureau of Economic Research
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
business confidence index
unrest
economic recovery
Siobhan Redford
RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.
© Elnur/123rf.com

The Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence index (BCI) fell to 43 in the third quarter of 2021.

This is after it surged by 15 points to 50 in Quarter 2.

RELATED: SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

Given the variety of negative factors that affected sentiment in the third quarter, the outcome is not surprising says the report.

These included stricter lockdown regulations, and the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng

Bruce Whitfield comments on a BCI graph accompanying Wednesday's report which tracks business confidence in South Africa from 1975 to 2021.

It turns out that South African business people are a miserable, morbid, suspicious, unhappy, pessimistic bunch!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I don't know why we call it business confidence - since 1975 it's been in the red more than it's been in the black!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Graph from RMB/BER Business Confidence Index 2021 Q3

Whitfield gets input from RMB Economist Siobhan Redford.

It's generally cyclical, but especially if you look at it since the financial crisis that's been very much the trend. Before we even had some cyclicality where it went up and down, it does seem to have been in the doldrums almost solidly for quite a while.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

For some companies that recently announced their financial results, profits are actually back at or beating 2019 levels comments Whitfield.

So why is the overall sentiment so negative at the moment?

One must bear in mind that only five sectors are surveyed replies Redford.

"You've got to look at the finer detail before thinking it's all entirely doom and gloom" she says.

You have retail, wholesale, new vehicle dealers... then manufacturing and building. If you think about it, building has been under a lot of pressure for a number of years, so that is pulling it down... Manufacturing has been hit also on multiple sides...

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Retailers were the group that actually saw an increase in their confidence and are one of the two sectors that have confidence that was actually above 50 index points.

Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Unfortunately there's one headline... business confidence is down... I wish we could get into the nuance more clearly because if you're in the platinum sector right now or even gold mining... in food retail or in telecommunications, you are having a fabulous time!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'




8 September 2021 8:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Business Confidence
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
Bureau of Economic Research
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
business confidence index
unrest
economic recovery
Siobhan Redford
RMB/BER Business Confidence Index

More from Business

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid'

8 September 2021 11:59 AM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including restructuring the payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group

7 September 2021 9:10 PM

Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest

7 September 2021 7:21 PM

'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals

7 September 2021 5:28 PM

Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De-risking balance sheet helps companies save money - Momentum

7 September 2021 1:14 PM

Momentum Corporate advice and administration employee benefits consulting head Emda Fourie unpacks how the company can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA