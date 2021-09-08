Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Traditional medicines with African Traditional Medicine Day recently celebrated ( 31st August)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Motlalepula Matsabisa - Professor and Director of Pharmacology Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Free Stat
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - ‘Who you are is not who you are but who you were. If you want to change your future you need to let go of that person
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald. 8 September 2021 7:02 PM
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa. 8 September 2021 4:59 PM
View all Local
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness? University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world p... 8 September 2021 1:58 PM
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous. 8 September 2021 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid' TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including re... 8 September 2021 11:59 AM
View all Business
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog after it got trapped in lift doors goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:13 AM
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Foundation
Bruce Whitfield
NGOs
Wendy Knowler
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
MySchool card
MySchool programme
MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.
FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

Actions speak louder than words and there is no better example in South Africa than highly-respected disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers (GOTG).

As the country is beset by everything from political to social and service delivery crises, the response of many South Africans on social media is to lament "Why can't Gift of the Givers just run everything!"

RELATED: How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's organisation is known to step up, step in and fix things with no fanfare.

During the past 28 years the Pietermaritzburg-based NGO has provided R3.5 billion's worth of aid in 44 countries, notes consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

RELATED: Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital

As consumers it's very easy to feel like victims, but actually we're pretty powerful says Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Wendy Knowler.

"We can actually use our buying power for considerable influence and to foment all kinds of change."

Knowler highlighted GOTG as an example of this during her consumer slot on The Money Show.

What really tickled me was what's happened with Gift of the Givers in the last year... I recently learnt that consumers who have My School/My Village/My Planet cards have been adding GOTG as their beneficiary, or switching to them in record numbers...

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

From being ranked at number 104 on the beneficiary list of the Woolworths community loyalty programme a year ago, they’re now sitting in 15th place, she says.

Whey you swipe your card at Woollies a percentage of your spend goes to beneficiaries of your choice.

Between January and June this year 1,703 MySchool card holders switched beneficiaries to GOTG, and 1,253 signed up to the programme with GOTG as a beneficiary.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

There's been a 400% increase in funds raised for Gift of the Givers via MySchool/My Village/My Planet!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

That means the income GOTG has got from MySchool has more than trebled since January - from just under R15K in Jan to almost R48K in June.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Woolworths couldn't provide Knowler with the figures for July, but there was probably another increase as Gift of the Givers stepped in to help after the looting and destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Click on the link to find out more about the Woolworths community loyalty programme.

Listen to the interview with Wendy Knowler below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary




8 September 2021 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Woolworths
The Money Show
Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers Foundation
Bruce Whitfield
NGOs
Wendy Knowler
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
MySchool card
MySchool programme
MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet

More from Business

Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'

8 September 2021 8:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose

8 September 2021 7:15 PM

Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid'

8 September 2021 11:59 AM

TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including restructuring the payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group

7 September 2021 9:10 PM

Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest

7 September 2021 7:21 PM

'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals

7 September 2021 5:28 PM

Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

De-risking balance sheet helps companies save money - Momentum

7 September 2021 1:14 PM

Momentum Corporate advice and administration employee benefits consulting head Emda Fourie unpacks how the company can help businesses unlock value from their balance sheets and avoid liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

8 September 2021 4:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Kew girl has been found

8 September 2021 2:55 PM

Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

8 September 2021 1:18 PM

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Intention was not to harm - Dr Mathabe apologises for LGBTQI+ seminar remarks

8 September 2021 12:02 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Steve Biko Academic Hospital urologist Dr Kgomotso Mathabe about the UCT seminar on LGBTQI+ and science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mmabatho Palms Hotel on fire

8 September 2021 9:14 AM

Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed that the blaze broke out at the Mmabatho Palms Hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899

8 September 2021 6:34 AM

South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

7 September 2021 6:39 PM

The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK

7 September 2021 8:22 PM

'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie

3 September 2021 3:40 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019

3 September 2021 3:19 PM

These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint

2 September 2021 9:16 PM

Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couples and money: Beware the pitfalls if you have a 'joint' account in SA

2 September 2021 9:05 PM

The situation in South Africa is complicated. Personal finance expert Maya Fischer-French shares her advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO

1 September 2021 9:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products

1 September 2021 8:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is business culture in South Africa humane?

1 September 2021 11:46 AM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad

31 August 2021 9:12 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true

31 August 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal

Sport

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

Local

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ecowas suspends Guinea, announces mediation mission

8 September 2021 8:41 PM

WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022

8 September 2021 8:12 PM

'It was peer pressure': July looters remorseful as daily life gets tougher

8 September 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA