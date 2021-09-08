Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Actions speak louder than words and there is no better example in South Africa than highly-respected disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers (GOTG).
As the country is beset by everything from political to social and service delivery crises, the response of many South Africans on social media is to lament "Why can't Gift of the Givers just run everything!"
RELATED: How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman's organisation is known to step up, step in and fix things with no fanfare.
During the past 28 years the Pietermaritzburg-based NGO has provided R3.5 billion's worth of aid in 44 countries, notes consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
RELATED: Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital
As consumers it's very easy to feel like victims, but actually we're pretty powerful says Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Wendy Knowler.
"We can actually use our buying power for considerable influence and to foment all kinds of change."
Knowler highlighted GOTG as an example of this during her consumer slot on The Money Show.
What really tickled me was what's happened with Gift of the Givers in the last year... I recently learnt that consumers who have My School/My Village/My Planet cards have been adding GOTG as their beneficiary, or switching to them in record numbers...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
From being ranked at number 104 on the beneficiary list of the Woolworths community loyalty programme a year ago, they’re now sitting in 15th place, she says.
Whey you swipe your card at Woollies a percentage of your spend goes to beneficiaries of your choice.
Between January and June this year 1,703 MySchool card holders switched beneficiaries to GOTG, and 1,253 signed up to the programme with GOTG as a beneficiary.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
There's been a 400% increase in funds raised for Gift of the Givers via MySchool/My Village/My Planet!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
That means the income GOTG has got from MySchool has more than trebled since January - from just under R15K in Jan to almost R48K in June.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Woolworths couldn't provide Knowler with the figures for July, but there was probably another increase as Gift of the Givers stepped in to help after the looting and destruction that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Click on the link to find out more about the Woolworths community loyalty programme.
Listen to the interview with Wendy Knowler below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
