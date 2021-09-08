SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal
South Africa's rising tennis star Lloyd Harris has booked his spot in the US Open quarterfinal.
He will go head to head with 4th-seed and 2020 tournament runner-up Alexander Zverev.
John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14-years-old.
I saw this exciting little kid, this incredible athlete playing age groups above him and I just thought he looked really different and special.Anthony Harris , Head Coach
These kids need to understand the reality because you don't want anything to be fake or just a dream. There needs to be a reality in achieving the dream.Anthony Harris , Head Coach
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @atptour/Twitter
