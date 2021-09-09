SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 84K as 253 more people die
The Health Department says 253 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 84, 152.
South Africa has recorded 7, 338 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 836, 773.
Government says so far, 14, 126, 008 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 836 773 with 7 338 new cases reported. Today 253 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 84 152 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 618 386 with a recovery rate of 92,3% pic.twitter.com/IPb802Iecw— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 8, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
