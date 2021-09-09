SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 84K as 253 more people die





The Health Department says 253 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 84, 152.

South Africa has recorded 7, 338 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 836, 773.

Government says so far, 14, 126, 008 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.