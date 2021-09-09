Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert
Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole, could be overturned.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
This comes after Fraser admitted that he overruled the parole board to grant the controversial medical parole to Zuma.
He says even though Section 75 of the Correctional Services Act that says the commissioner does have the ability to grant an inmate medical parole, that decision must be rational based on rational findings.
In this instance, if you look at that interview, he admits that the parole board looked at the evidence presented and they found that Jacob Zuma should not be granted medical parole and he overruled them and granted the medical parole.Ulrich Roux, Criminal law expert
A very strong argument could be made that it wasn't a rational decision and he has left himself open for the decision to be reviewed and overturned.Ulrich Roux, Criminal law expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
