[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral
Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral
Social media is talking after teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral.
Watch the video below:
The staff at Unity Grove Elementary School gifted head custodian, Mr. Chris a car so he no longer has to walk to work. Little did they know “it was his favorite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was his!”🌟❤😭❤🚗(🎥:Unity Grove Elementary)pic.twitter.com/OymEtsUDRK— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 8, 2021
