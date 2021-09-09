[WATCH] Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Teachers The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 Former President jacob Zuma expected back in court- The Foundation he will not attend his corruption trial on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:10 Commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser says the decision to release Former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole was not approved by Medical Parole Advisory Board. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 12:15 The IEC releases its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Minhaj Jeenah- My Vote Counts Director

Today at 12:23 Audio: Actions SA Manifesto launch - Cope Press Conference. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 The memorial of National Freedom Party (NFP) President Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi is underway in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeremy Veary- Author

Jeremy Veary Publisher (Eben)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

