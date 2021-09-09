[WATCH] Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon
Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon
Social media is talking after a boy was left gutted after his gift with money sailed away tied to a balloon.
Watch the video below:
😂😂😂bahaa pic.twitter.com/YOQ4aS6wtQ— Dubs life (@dubslife1) September 6, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
