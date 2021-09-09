JP Smith outrage: 'It's exhausting being black, being erased at every corner'





Social media users on Twitter have expressed their outrage over City of Cape Town mayoral committee member JP Smith bad joke about Abongile Nzelenzele's surname.

Nzelenzele was hosting the event on behalf of the city's film industry.

Before Smith started his speech he said he will not even try to pronounce Nzelenzele's surname because it has too many vowels too awkwardly placed.

Clement Manyathela and the 702 listeners debated the issue.

You are respecting me when you are pronouncing my name correctly and making an attempt to pronounce my name correctly instead of making a silly joke. Names are so important, they are so meaningful to a lot of us. Clement Manyathela, Show host

It's so exhausting to be black in this country really, every corner you are erased. Clement Manyathela, Show host

[WATCH] Here's the short clip of the DA's JP Smith's unfunny remark to Abongile.... just watch.



Then wait for 1652 Twitter telling you "It's just a joke FFS!" pic.twitter.com/fIemt6Mycx — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 8, 2021

Nicholas says there are many issues that Clement should focus on instead of the issue of the names.

I think you are promoting this racism think by making a mountain out of this mole. I think you really have to calm down with this whole issue. It is really not that bad in the greater scheme of things. Nicholas, Caller

Some callers did not agree with Nicholas.

We are in Africa and you want to say oh we are all Africas but you refuse to say Mthimkulu, Malerato, Hlatshwayo what is your Africanism then? Nandi, Caller

I am ten times angry at this issue of JP Smith. It goes to this issue of white entitlement, they ask us to pronounce their names. Javu, Caller

On the other hand, Johnny says people are so emotional and they should calm down.

JP Smith never attended a Xhosa school. Molweni is much easier to pronounce. Johnny, Caller

Here are some reactions from social media.

Johnny must please then explain those annoying football fans who support "Baaaar-thelona" 🤌 but didn't go to Spanish school — Robert (@RobForbesDJ) September 9, 2021

Johnny tells @Radio702 listeners that if you didn’t attend school in that language, you can’t say those names. If you didn’t go to German or Chinese schools clearly you cant say German names. What nonsense we endure on radio. — Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) September 9, 2021

Guys... @TheRealClementM is doing the things on @Radio702 right now. He stood up for himself and the rest of us. Nicholas sent me over the edge. South Africa has a looooong way to go yazi. — Ntokozo Mbuli (@NtokozoMbuli) September 9, 2021

The DA’s JP Smith joked that he couldn’t say Abongile Nzelenzele’s surname. There’s gonna be a lot of silly debate about it being ‘just a joke’. Here’s how that works… pic.twitter.com/Pnj0ObemX0 — Chester Missing (@chestermissing) September 8, 2021

If JP Smith’s refusal to address Mr Nzelenzele by his full name wasn’t problematic enough, behold this response from @CityofCT to the understandable outrage caused by his conduct: https://t.co/R1uKjLPZDs pic.twitter.com/wBq9GTDf7r — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 8, 2021

Listen to the rest of the open line here: