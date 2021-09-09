Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
IEC politcal funding report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr George Mahlangu, IEC's Head of Political Party Funding,
Today at 16:20
Quality of life declines in Gauteng amidst pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Alexander Parker, GCRO senior researcher
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Maintenance on the drainage system of the M1 South- Have preventive maintenance has been improved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raven Shabe, Acting Head of Regional Operations JRA
Today at 17:20
Johannesburg's informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luyanda Hlatshwayo - Reclaimer activist and a member of the Executive Committee of the ARO
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Nic partners with a bank and he'll now be giving side hustlers R5000
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro

9 September 2021 2:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
activist
Hanging Out With Clement
Tariro Nyamayaro
Slam poet

The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices.

Tariro Nyamayaro is a young vibrant slam poet whose greatest passion is on highlighting social issues especially those that affect girls and women in general. Tariro is currently on a gap year - working at her old school, the International School, helping with their social media and marketing.

Next year she is hoping to study law at the University of London, while still at work.

Throughout her school career, Tariro has held several leadership positions and has initiated a number of school projects that have impacted social issues.

She has been an avid public speaker for most of her schooling life and has recently as a solo speaker, acquired accolades such as Silver at the Speech and Drama Gauteng High School Public Speaking Festival 2020 and later Gold at the Crawford Art Festival. Recently she has been the leader of the Global Citizen programme in her school, a project that she founded and which the school has embraced to ensure that it runs on a yearly basis and contributing to the development and mentoring of young global citizens.

She tells Clement Manyathela more on "#Hanging Out.

When it comes to names, I think people don't understand the challenge that comes with having to shorten your identity. Shortening your name is shortening your identity, to some extent, and making it more palatable to some other people who refuse to go out of their way to make you included and seen.

Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

I am from Zimbabwe originally, that's where I was born but my parents moved to South Africa when I was two, so I started schools here. I've done my whole schooling and career in SA. My parents are both social workers. My whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from the injustices that are around in the world.

Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

They always made a point to show me how the real world really looks. My weekends are going to Soweto to play with girls, to feed and interact with people who aren't from the same areas as me.

Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

Listen below for the full interview...




9 September 2021 2:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
activist
Hanging Out With Clement
Tariro Nyamayaro
Slam poet

