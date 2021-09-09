Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro





Tariro Nyamayaro is a young vibrant slam poet whose greatest passion is on highlighting social issues especially those that affect girls and women in general. Tariro is currently on a gap year - working at her old school, the International School, helping with their social media and marketing.

Next year she is hoping to study law at the University of London, while still at work.

Throughout her school career, Tariro has held several leadership positions and has initiated a number of school projects that have impacted social issues.

She has been an avid public speaker for most of her schooling life and has recently as a solo speaker, acquired accolades such as Silver at the Speech and Drama Gauteng High School Public Speaking Festival 2020 and later Gold at the Crawford Art Festival. Recently she has been the leader of the Global Citizen programme in her school, a project that she founded and which the school has embraced to ensure that it runs on a yearly basis and contributing to the development and mentoring of young global citizens.

She tells Clement Manyathela more on "#Hanging Out.

When it comes to names, I think people don't understand the challenge that comes with having to shorten your identity. Shortening your name is shortening your identity, to some extent, and making it more palatable to some other people who refuse to go out of their way to make you included and seen. Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

I am from Zimbabwe originally, that's where I was born but my parents moved to South Africa when I was two, so I started schools here. I've done my whole schooling and career in SA. My parents are both social workers. My whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from the injustices that are around in the world. Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

They always made a point to show me how the real world really looks. My weekends are going to Soweto to play with girls, to feed and interact with people who aren't from the same areas as me. Tariro Nyamayaro, Slam poet and activist

Listen below for the full interview...