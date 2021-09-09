IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
IEC politcal funding report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr George Mahlangu, IEC's Head of Political Party Funding,
Today at 16:20
Quality of life declines in Gauteng amidst pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Alexander Parker, GCRO senior researcher
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Maintenance on the drainage system of the M1 South- Have preventive maintenance has been improved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raven Shabe, Acting Head of Regional Operations JRA
Today at 17:20
Johannesburg’s informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luyanda Hlatshwayo - Reclaimer activist and a member of the Executive Committee of the ARO
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Nic partners with a bank and he'll now be giving side hustlers R5000
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis. 9 September 2021 3:04 PM
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for... 9 September 2021 2:43 PM
IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties. 9 September 2021 2:11 PM
View all Local
IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah says the disclosures will help the public make informed decisions on who to vote for. 9 September 2021 1:10 PM
Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says the commissioner has left himself open for scrutiny for not heeding board's advice. 9 September 2021 7:48 AM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act

9 September 2021 1:10 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IEC
political party funding act
transperancy

My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah says the disclosures will help the public make informed decisions on who to vote for.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will release its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations on Thursday.

For the first time political parties will disclose all donations received above R100,000 to the Electoral Commission.

RELATED: Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah to give more insight on the matter.

The expectation is that the IEC will publish all disclosures as almost all parties have submitted disclosures.

Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts

He says the Political Party Funding Act compels political parties to disclose funding received from private donors above R100,000

We hope that this will lead to deeper transparency and deeper accountability to contribute to the fight against corruption. Most importantly it will allow the public to make more informed decisions on who they vote for.

Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts

Listen below to the full conversation:




9 September 2021 1:10 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
IEC
political party funding act
transperancy

More from Politics

IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m

9 September 2021 2:11 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert

9 September 2021 7:48 AM

Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says the commissioner has left himself open for scrutiny for not heeding board's advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness?

8 September 2021 1:58 PM

University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world per person per unit of output.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking

8 September 2021 7:34 AM

South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte

7 September 2021 2:20 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline

7 September 2021 7:55 AM

Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflectc on the commission's reopening of the candidate nominations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration?

7 September 2021 7:29 AM

DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots

6 September 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act

Politics

JP Smith outrage: 'It's exhausting being black, being erased at every corner'

Local

Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions

Local

EWN Highlights

Only way to fix SA is to vote ANC out of power - ActionSA's Mashaba

9 September 2021 3:31 PM

'Mu' Covid variant potentially of concern: EU agency

9 September 2021 3:13 PM

NFP: Passing of leader Magwaza-Msibi might affect us in upcoming elections

9 September 2021 2:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA