IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will release its first quarterly report in line with the provisions of Political Party Funding Act No 6 of 2018 and Regulations on Thursday.
For the first time political parties will disclose all donations received above R100,000 to the Electoral Commission.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah to give more insight on the matter.
The expectation is that the IEC will publish all disclosures as almost all parties have submitted disclosures.Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts
He says the Political Party Funding Act compels political parties to disclose funding received from private donors above R100,000
We hope that this will lead to deeper transparency and deeper accountability to contribute to the fight against corruption. Most importantly it will allow the public to make more informed decisions on who they vote for.Minhaj Jeenah, Director - My Vote Counts
