LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air
An old age home resident was hit by a stray bullet fired from the funeral of the former president of the MKMVA Kebby Maphatsoe.
It's alleged that the bullet was from an AK-47.
The 76-year Margaret Holloway who lives at Eeufees Oord Old Age Home has to spend the rest of her life with the bullet lodged in her leg because it can't be removed.
The African National Congress has called for those responsible to be arrested.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Independent Consulting Forensic Scientist Dr David Klatzow about what happens to bullets fired into the air.
It depends on a whole range of factors, the first is the angle at which the bullet is fired. If you fired a bullet 90 degrees to the earth, in other words straight up, it will go up until gravity stops its movement.Dr David Klatzow, Independent consulting forensic scientist
It will go up until it starts to fall, once it starts to fall the air resistance to it falling will eventually balance the gravitational force on it.Dr David Klatzow, Independent consulting forensic scientist
It is a criminal activity to do that (fire in the air) and such a person shouldn't be allowed to do own a firearm.Dr David Klatzow, Independent consulting forensic scientist
Listen to the full interview below:
