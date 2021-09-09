



CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has revealed that three political parties - the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Action SA – have declared private donations of more than R30 million.

Parties – both represented and unrepresented - are now compelled to declare to the IEC donations of more than R100,000 in terms of the Political Party Funding Act, which came into force in April.

The IEC on Thursday released its first-ever quarterly report on parties’ declarations for the period April to June.

IEC vice-chairperson, Janet Love, broke down the figures: "The ANC and the DA declared individual donations that they received of R10,720,000 and R15,983,751.48 respectively – so the first coming to the ANC and the second to the DA. Action SA declared total direct donations amounting to R3,305,090.26."

The Political Party Funding Act also requires parties to report in-kind donations to the IEC.

Love said that the Democratic Alliance and Action SA declared in-kind donations to a total value of R855,685.41.

"This is made up of the two amounts, the first being R499,595.15 for the DA and R356,090.26 for Action SA."

Love said that the DA also declared funding from two foreign sources, which the act allows only for training, skills or policy development.

"There was no breach or contravention of the act in this regard detected at this stage."

This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m