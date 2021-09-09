IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m
CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has revealed that three political parties - the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Action SA – have declared private donations of more than R30 million.
Parties – both represented and unrepresented - are now compelled to declare to the IEC donations of more than R100,000 in terms of the Political Party Funding Act, which came into force in April.
The IEC on Thursday released its first-ever quarterly report on parties’ declarations for the period April to June.
IEC vice-chairperson, Janet Love, broke down the figures: "The ANC and the DA declared individual donations that they received of R10,720,000 and R15,983,751.48 respectively – so the first coming to the ANC and the second to the DA. Action SA declared total direct donations amounting to R3,305,090.26."
The Political Party Funding Act also requires parties to report in-kind donations to the IEC.
Love said that the Democratic Alliance and Action SA declared in-kind donations to a total value of R855,685.41.
"This is made up of the two amounts, the first being R499,595.15 for the DA and R356,090.26 for Action SA."
Love said that the DA also declared funding from two foreign sources, which the act allows only for training, skills or policy development.
"There was no breach or contravention of the act in this regard detected at this stage."
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act
My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah says the disclosures will help the public make informed decisions on who to vote for.Read More
Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert
Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says the commissioner has left himself open for scrutiny for not heeding board's advice.Read More
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness?
University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world per person per unit of output.Read More
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking
South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous.Read More
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte
The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.Read More
IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline
Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflectc on the commission's reopening of the candidate nominations.Read More
Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration?
DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded.Read More
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of “Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan”.Read More
More from Local
LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air
Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis.Read More
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions
According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for it to happen again.Read More
JP Smith outrage: 'It's exhausting being black, being erased at every corner'
Callers on the 702 Open Line on the Clement Manyathela show debate the issue JP Smith saying he won't pronounce Nzelenzele's name.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 84K as 253 more people die
South Africa has recorded 7, 338 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 836, 773.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga
John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.Read More
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Missing Kew girl has been found
Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.Read More