Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
IEC politcal funding report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr George Mahlangu, IEC's Head of Political Party Funding,
Today at 16:20
Quality of life declines in Gauteng amidst pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Alexander Parker, GCRO senior researcher
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: Maintenance on the drainage system of the M1 South- Have preventive maintenance has been improved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Raven Shabe, Acting Head of Regional Operations JRA
Today at 17:20
Johannesburg’s informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Luyanda Hlatshwayo - Reclaimer activist and a member of the Executive Committee of the ARO
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Sanlam Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Nic partners with a bank and he'll now be giving side hustlers R5000
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How you understand your business, its how you build it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis. 9 September 2021 3:04 PM
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for... 9 September 2021 2:43 PM
IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties. 9 September 2021 2:11 PM
IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah says the disclosures will help the public make informed decisions on who to vote for. 9 September 2021 1:10 PM
Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says the commissioner has left himself open for scrutiny for not heeding board's advice. 9 September 2021 7:48 AM
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 3:12 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free though 8 September 2021 7:15 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Boy left gutted as gift with money sails away tied to balloon Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Motorists using makeshift wipers while it rains has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 September 2021 8:14 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions

9 September 2021 2:43 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Joburg Water
Palm Ridge
Rand Water
#watercrisis
Water leaks

According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for it to happen again.

There is a really interesting story on Eyewitness News by Mia Lindeque about water issues in Gauteng, in Palm Ridge in particular.

For the past couple of weeks, Rand Water has been urging Gauteng residents to limit water usage. While that is happening, because there is a spike in demand, there are burst pipes in Palm Ridge and there are torrents of water gushing out of broken water pipes.

The community has tried to block the hole with some rocks bit the clean water simply just navigates around the objects and ends up on dirty streets anyway.

Mia tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

The pipes are vandalised, cut open and water is constantly streaming out into the streets. I've spotted 10 such cases where water is just gushing out. The residents say they have report it and the municipality fixes it and then it happens again.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

It is heartbreaking to know that just nearby in thees RDP houses there are families that are suffering without toilets, without water. People are struggling in this area.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview....




LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air

9 September 2021 3:04 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis.

IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m

9 September 2021 2:11 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.

JP Smith outrage: 'It's exhausting being black, being erased at every corner'

9 September 2021 11:08 AM

Callers on the 702 Open Line on the Clement Manyathela show debate the issue JP Smith saying he won't pronounce Nzelenzele's name.

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 84K as 253 more people die

9 September 2021 7:17 AM

South Africa has recorded 7, 338 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 836, 773.

Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary

8 September 2021 8:35 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.

SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec

8 September 2021 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.

Expo sets sights on reigniting tourism in Mpumalanga

8 September 2021 4:59 PM

John Perlman speaks to the CEO of Jakada Holdings which is responsible for the Tourism Expo Xolani Mthethwa.

Local govt elections to be held on 1 November

8 September 2021 3:12 PM

The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

Missing Kew girl has been found

8 September 2021 2:55 PM

Azania Mosaka gets an update from the mother of the girl and the SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

RTMC clarifies R250 fee debacle, motorists are already paying that amount

8 September 2021 1:18 PM

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane says the government proposal seeks to make it possible for people to pay immediately.

Only way to fix SA is to vote ANC out of power - ActionSA's Mashaba

9 September 2021 3:31 PM

'Mu' Covid variant potentially of concern: EU agency

9 September 2021 3:13 PM

NFP: Passing of leader Magwaza-Msibi might affect us in upcoming elections

9 September 2021 2:53 PM

