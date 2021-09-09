Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions
There is a really interesting story on Eyewitness News by Mia Lindeque about water issues in Gauteng, in Palm Ridge in particular.
For the past couple of weeks, Rand Water has been urging Gauteng residents to limit water usage. While that is happening, because there is a spike in demand, there are burst pipes in Palm Ridge and there are torrents of water gushing out of broken water pipes.
The community has tried to block the hole with some rocks bit the clean water simply just navigates around the objects and ends up on dirty streets anyway.
Mia tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
The pipes are vandalised, cut open and water is constantly streaming out into the streets. I've spotted 10 such cases where water is just gushing out. The residents say they have report it and the municipality fixes it and then it happens again.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It is heartbreaking to know that just nearby in thees RDP houses there are families that are suffering without toilets, without water. People are struggling in this area.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview....
