Joburg informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award





Johannesburg informal waste reclaimers African Reclaimers Organisation has won the World Wildlife Fund award. According to Daily Maverick, the award comes at a time when reclaimers are battling to be included in the City of Johannesburg’s waste management system, says organiser Luyanda Hlatshwayo.

Formed in 2017, the organisation represents a number of Johannesburg street and landfill waste pickers (reclaimers) who have been fighting for City support and integration. There are roughly 5,500 informal reclaimers in Johannesburg who are part the organisaion, which establishes “partnerships” between residents and reclaimers, in which the residents separate their waste from any recyclable materials which are collected by reclaimers.

A pilot project started in Brixton and Auckland Park and expanded to include areas such as Bordeaux South.

John Perlman speaks to Hlatshwayo on Afternoon Drive to find out more.

We are in the process of registration. We need to find a way of organisng ourselves. The city keeps making decisions that end up having unintended consequences on the people down the value chain. We don't have engagements that have proper solutions. Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Member of the executive committee - African Reclaimers Organisation

We have to start changing perceptions about what we are doing. We have integrated with some communities. What we have done with resident associations makes a huge difference. Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Member of the executive committee - African Reclaimers Organisation

