Joburg informal waste reclaimers collect World Wildlife Fund award
Johannesburg informal waste reclaimers African Reclaimers Organisation has won the World Wildlife Fund award. According to Daily Maverick, the award comes at a time when reclaimers are battling to be included in the City of Johannesburg’s waste management system, says organiser Luyanda Hlatshwayo.
Formed in 2017, the organisation represents a number of Johannesburg street and landfill waste pickers (reclaimers) who have been fighting for City support and integration. There are roughly 5,500 informal reclaimers in Johannesburg who are part the organisaion, which establishes “partnerships” between residents and reclaimers, in which the residents separate their waste from any recyclable materials which are collected by reclaimers.
A pilot project started in Brixton and Auckland Park and expanded to include areas such as Bordeaux South.
John Perlman speaks to Hlatshwayo on Afternoon Drive to find out more.
We are in the process of registration. We need to find a way of organisng ourselves. The city keeps making decisions that end up having unintended consequences on the people down the value chain. We don't have engagements that have proper solutions.Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Member of the executive committee - African Reclaimers Organisation
We have to start changing perceptions about what we are doing. We have integrated with some communities. What we have done with resident associations makes a huge difference.Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Member of the executive committee - African Reclaimers Organisation
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
ANC fires Carl Niehaus
Niehaus has been on a collision cause with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.Read More
Gauteng's quality of life has declined, survey finds
John Perlman speaks to GCRO senior researcher Dr Alexander Parker about how the report was conducted.Read More
Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal
The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass. Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.Read More
Communities feeling crunch of July looting
John Perlman speaks to journalist Chris Makhaya who visited communities that were affected by the looting.Read More
LISTEN: What happens to bullets fired into the air
Azania Mosaka speaks to independent consulting forensic scientist Dr David Klatzow for analysis.Read More
Palm Ridge leaks waste water while Joburgers have to contend with restrictions
According to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque, the residents say they have reported it and the municipality fixed it only for it to happen again.Read More
IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.Read More
JP Smith outrage: 'It's exhausting being black, being erased at every corner'
Callers on the 702 Open Line on the Clement Manyathela show debate the issue JP Smith saying he won't pronounce Nzelenzele's name.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 84K as 253 more people die
South Africa has recorded 7, 338 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 836, 773.Read More