Communities feeling crunch of July looting





Communities affected by the July riots are still counting the costs.

Over 300 people died in the brazen looting and hundreds of incomes were lost with the closure of shopping centres and malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

John Perlman speaks to journalist Chris Makhaya, who visited communities that were affected.

People are feeling the crunch of the looting now but even immediately after the looting took place you could see the long queues in suburbs where the looting didn't take place that the impact of the looting will be felt. Chris Makhaya, Freelance journalist - New Frame

People now have to travel longer for basic needs and services such as social grants. You have to travel longer to get bread, these are poorer communities and before the looting, they were feeling the impact of covid. Chris Makhaya, Freelance journalist - New Frame

