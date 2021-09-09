Streaming issues? Report here
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership

9 September 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers.
© edhar/123rf.com

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day along with coaching time, to fund side hustles.

Now he's upping that amount to R5,000 thanks to a partnership with Nedbank.

RELATED: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

The founder of the Slow Fund provides an update on The Money Show.

RELATED: 12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

For the next 100 side hustlers we are giving away R5,000 in cash plus access to my online Side Hustle Academy, along with the Yoco Go card machine and the opportunity to get a R20,000 loan from Bridgement.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Obviously we don't want to just give money away and then have each side hustler disappear... We're helping to educate, mentor and provide capital to build sustainable side hustles.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

It's part of the Nedbank #Bekelebeke campaign which Haralambous says is "going to explode around the country".

Usually, big banks and corporates like to bulldoze their way into things and the team at Nedbank is very conscious of supporting initiatives that exist already...

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

... and helping to grow those initiatives and get to the people that need the help the most.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Find out how to apply for the funding on the Slow Hustle website.

Listen to Haralambous discuss the aims of the initiative on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership




9 September 2021 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
