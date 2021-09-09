Streaming issues? Report here
Crime Time: 'Grave Murder: The story behind the brutal Welkom killing'
Guests
Jana van der Merwe - Snr reporter at Huisgenoot and You Magazine.
Talkers/Open Line
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only

9 September 2021 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Reserve Bank
Rand
Sarb
The Money Show
Trade surplus
Bruce Whitfield
Imports
Kevin Lings
exports
SA current account surplus
current account balance

Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.
Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

South Africa posted a record surplus on its current account for the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest data from the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb).

The surplus rose to R343 billion, from R261 billion in the first quarter.

RELATED: 'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'

RELATED: 'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth'

Bruce Whitfield asks Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) why the country's current account numbers and trade numbers are so important.

And, what influence do they have on the value of our money?

In short, Lings explains, the current account really represents the net of South Africa's engagements with the rest of the world.

It has different components... but the bulk of it represents our net trade in goods and services. It's very substantial in terms of the absolute size...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

... but I guess the importance is that we're getting a huge amount of money and we have been now for four quarters in a row into South Africa on a net basis... we are exporting significantly more than we're importing and that's helpful for a lot of things, including the rand.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Why does a positive current account matter?

In the case of South Africa, we're always desperate to get foreign currency into the country he says.

Under normal circumstances South Africa would tend to run a trade deficit and a current account deficit. What that means is that you're perpetually losing foreign exchange... because effectively you're importing more than you're exporting.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In order to balance that outflow of money... you need an inflow, and the only other option really is foreign investments into the country...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

What we've got now is a complete switch-around where we have this monster trade surplus, we're getting huge amounts of foreign currency in and so we're not under quite as much pressure to get in the foreign investment to supplement our foreign currency.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

So we are now in a favourable position in terms of the currency doing better, obviously mining companies are doing better, tax revenue is doing better... It certainly puts us in a less vulnerable position.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings adds that there are negative consequences too as a result of low imports.

These depressed imports affect critical components like for instance machine and medical equipment, he says.

What we know from history is that when we're importing that type of equipment, machinery, technology, then the economy is obviously a lot more vibrant...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to Lings' insights below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only




