502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
502 of the country's political parties have failed to disclosed their funders as required by the Political Party Funding Act.
The new Act requires political parties to disclose donations above R100,000.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its very first quarterly report on parties' donations and funds.
According to the Party Funding Disclosure Report, only the ANC, DA and ActionSA made declarations of qualifying donations received from donors.
108 parties said they had not received donations large enough to be declared.
The Commission is pleased to publicly release the 2021/22 first quarter Party Funding Disclosures Report. This public pronouncement is in terms of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018 and its supporting regulations. https://t.co/tgp0JfANRm— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) September 9, 2021
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.
While 505 parties may seem a lot, the reality is that not a lot of them actually do get money says Basson.
South Africa is still very much dominated by one party, the African National Congress, and by the Democratic Alliance that governs the Western Cape.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
At least those two declared (it's another question whether they declared everything)... as well as new kid on the block ActionSA, the party of Herman Mashaba, the former mayor of Johannesburg.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
As the first declaration in terms of the new law, this is quite a historic event he says.
It's only for three months and in those three months the ANC pocketed a cool R10.7 million, the DA R15.9 million, so substantially more than the ANC, and ActionSA R3.3 million.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
The glaring omission is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) notes Basson.
RELATED: VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
He says it's not clear at this point whether the party didn't declare or in fact, officially, didn't receive any money in the past three months.
The EFF was very opposed to this system in parliament...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
There are two big challenges here for the IEC... the first is how do you get parties like the EFF to actually declare... What will be the penalties if they refuse to declare?Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Then there is the question of whether parties made a full declaration.
Basson says some of the donors published today could expect some backlash, for instance Mary Slack (daughter of the late Harry Oppenheimer) who was the single largest donor to any party with R15 million for the DA.
Of course one can expect ANC and other linked party members and supporters to now go for her and bring up old WMC arguments etcetera...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
I remember from previous elections that big companies used to give money to all the parties, or at least to all the big ones. We haven't seen this yet, so I don't know if that means big corporates have decided no longer to donate, if this has dissuaded them... or whether they just didn't give in this quarter...Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24
Hear more of Basson's perspective on political party funding below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 502 political parties fail to declare funding to IEC (ANC + DA do, EFF doesn't)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/IECSouthAfrica/videos/566085434585606
More from Business
SA records 'monster' current account surplus - why it's not good news only
Stanlib's Kevin Lings explains what South Africa's record current account surplus really means on The Money Show.Read More
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
Freedom is hard to obtain, as hard to keep but easy to lose
Afghanistan is independent after 20 years of US occupation, it is not free thoughRead More
SA regulator slaps US firm with R50m fine over 'misleading' report on Capitec
Bruce Whitfield interviews Financial Sector Conduct Authority Commissioner Unathi Kamlana and Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald.Read More
BLACKLISTING: 'Banks are sensitive to businesses operating during Covid'
TransUnion CEO Lee Naik says it is advisable to approach a bank and say I have a problem and what can we do about it, including restructuring the payment.Read More
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group
Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show.Read More
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK
'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski.Read More
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest
'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.Read More
More from Politics
ANC fires Carl Niehaus
Niehaus has been on a collision cause with the governing party and the last straw for the ANC came when he sent out a press release inviting journalists to come witness him opening a case of theft against senior officials over the non-payment of salaries.Read More
Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal
The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass. Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.Read More
IEC: ANC, DA, Action SA together declared receiving donations of more than R30m
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued its first ever report on private donations to political parties.Read More
IEC to publish political party disclosures as per Political Party Funding Act
My Vote Counts director Minhaj Jeenah says the disclosures will help the public make informed decisions on who to vote for.Read More
Arthur Fraser decision to grant Zuma parole could be overturned - law expert
Criminal law expert Ulrich Roux says the commissioner has left himself open for scrutiny for not heeding board's advice.Read More
Local govt elections to be held on 1 November
The local government elections will be held on 1 November 2021, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.Read More
Do we have the level of emissions that will justify debt forgiveness?
University of the Western Cape professor of government Patrick Bond says we have the third-highest carbon emissions in the world per person per unit of output.Read More
Government wants you to pay extra R250 for online licence renewal booking
South African Institute of Driving Instructors managing director Robert Chandler says proposed fee is outrageous.Read More
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte
The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to register candidates for 93 municipalities in the upcoming local government elections.Read More