Gauteng's quality of life has declined, survey finds





The latest Gauteng City-Region Observatory (GCRO) survey has revealed that the quality of life has declined.

The GCRO conducts surveys every two years since 2009.

While doing the survey, they consider the living conditions, socio-economic circumstances, self-reported health and well-being, psychosocial attitudes and beliefs amongst other things.

John Perlman speaks to GCRO senior researcher Dr Alexander Parker.

In trying to understand the quality of life as a single measure we combined 33 questions across multiple dimensions. Dr Alexander Parker, Senior researcher - GCRO

We will be presenting these findings to a number of government departments over the next few months. We also do a lot of work to make sure the public has access to this data. Dr Alexander Parker, Senior researcher - GCRO

Listen to the full interview below: