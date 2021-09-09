Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal

9 September 2021 4:43 PM
by Tshidi Madia
African National Congress ANC
ANC top six
Carl Niehaus
anc top 6
ANC staff salaries
ANC staff

The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass. Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus is calling the African National Congress (ANC)'s bluff on its threat to terminate his employment on Thursday, claiming that it is illegal.

In a statement, Niehaus also accuses the ANC of giving him a two-and-a-half-hours' notice, describing this as draconian, unreasonable and contrary to the country’s laws of natural justice.

The party is unhappy with the outspoken Niehaus over a press release that he sent inviting journalists to witness him pressing charges of theft against the ANC’s top brass.

Officials had given him until 4pm on Thursday afternoon to explain why he should not be dismissed.

Niehaus is already on suspension following some of the utterances he made outside former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home in the lead-up to his arrest.

Niehaus also did not deny penning and issuing the statement, as well as the subsequent retraction of it, but defended this as a right he has as a South African citizen.

The embattled party member further claims that the ANC is attempting to intimidate staffers against taking similar action in the future.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Niehaus: ANC threat to terminate my employment is illegal




